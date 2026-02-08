Centre creating ''deliberate'' financial stress, claims TN CM

Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday hit out at the BJP government for not releasing funds to even central government schemes thereby creating a stress on the state's finances.

The Union government every year keeps reducing the share of Tamil Nadu in the taxes, "deliberately and artificially" creating a financial crisis, he said at an event organised by the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers' Organisations and Government Employees' Organisations (JACTO-GEO).

"Due to the changes introduced in the Goods and Service Tax (GST), the state's tax revenue continues to decline. In such a situation, we must still implement welfare schemes across all departments. Low income, high expenditure. This is our current situation." he said.

Recalling late Chief Minister C N Annadurai's comments, Stalin said, "there is a box, there is a lock (for the box). There is a key. But the box is empty (without funds)." "They (BJP government) are deliberately and artificially creating this financial stress. We are successfully managing them not just politically, but administratively and continuing to fulfill the demands of the government employees." he said.

Referring to the request made by the government employees regarding the Old Pension Scheme, he said, "under whose rule was your right snatched? Under the AIADMK rule." Stalin said in order to address the demands put forth by the government employees, the government formed a panel headed by Additional Chief Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi which submitted its report. "Following this, ministers E V Velu, Thangam Thennarasu and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi held discussions with you" he said.

"Taking into account of your welfare, the financial situation of Tamil Nadu, and the responsibility to ensure that all government employees and pensioners receive their salaries and pensions without any hindrance in the future, the government announced the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme," he said.

Under this scheme, the Tamil Nadu government would provide an additional Rs 13,000 crore to the Pension Fund. Furthermore, the government must provide Rs 11,000 crore annually as its contribution.

"Even in the severe financial situation currently faced by the Tamil Nadu government, I assure you that the government will bear all these expenses to protect the welfare of the government employees and teachers, " he said. PTI VIJ VIJ SA