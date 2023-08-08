Centre creating obstacles in Kerala's development: CM Vijayan in Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday accused the Centre of creating obstacles in the state's development by its various policies like considering loans taken by KIIFB as debt of the state.

Advertisment

Speaking in the Assembly, the Chief Minister alleged that the Centre was arbitrarily adding loans taken by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to that of the state, resulting in reduction of the borrowing limits of the government.

The response from Vijayan in the House came while answering a query regarding projects being funded by KIIFB and their status.

He also gave details of the extensive funding of numerous projects in the state across various sectors like infrastructure, roads, fisheries, education and coastal area development among others.

The Chief Minister further said that development projects that the state intends to carry out will be done by the government despite "hurdles" created by the Centre.

Vijayan said that while the huge borrowings by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are not marked as part of the debt of the Centre, the same consideration is not given to loans taken by KIIFB.