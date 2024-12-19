Centre delayered decision making process to improve efficiency: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Centre has taken steps to improve efficiency in decision making and restricted the levels of disposal and channels of submission to a maximum of four, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The government has undertaken the ‘initiative for increasing efficiency in decision making in government’ in alignment with the policy of 'minimum government, maximum governance', said Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in a written reply.

The initiative for increasing efficiency in decision making, incorporated into the Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure, adopted a four pronged approach with focus on delayering, delegation, digitization and desk officer system was implemented in all ministries/departments, Singh said.

"In November 2024, the government has issued directions to review the levels of disposal and channels of submission in ministries/departments and ensure that the levels do not exceed four," he added.

On Mission Karmayogi, the minister said it targets to build capacity on domain, functional as well as behavioral competencies.

Mission Karmayogi is an initiative of the Central government to enhance the attitudes, skills and knowledge of the government employees.

"A key feature of the mission is the digital learning platform – iGOT Karmayogi, which provides more than 1,500 courses to help the civil servants upgrade their skills in governance, policy implementation and technology. It promotes ensuring more efficient public service delivery and helps fostering efficiency, accountability and transparency in the public service," Singh said. Mission Karmayogi has fostered a new culture in governance through a competency-driven capacity building, he said in a separate reply.

As on December 12, 2024, more than 62 lakh civil servants have completed more than 2.04 crore courses on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, the minister said.

"A total of 1500+ courses available on the portal are helping to build competencies of civil servants with special focus on making them future-ready and citizen centric," Singh said. PTI AKV AS AS