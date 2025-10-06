Centre delaying financial aid to rain-hit farmers in Maharashtra: Congress

Akola, Oct 6 (PTI) The Congress accused the Union government on Monday of delaying financial assistance to rain-hit farmers in Maharashtra by insisting on a formal proposal from the state administration.

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal slammed the BJP-led Mahayuti government for "failing" to secure a relief package to help agriculturists in distress. "At a time when farmers are facing severe distress, the BJP government remains indifferent. Saying that assistance will be provided only after Maharashtra sends a proposal reflects both insensitivity and a delaying tactic. Farmers have lost everything. What is the need to wait for a proposal?" "The Centre should have announced a comprehensive relief package ahead of Amit Shah's visit (to Maharashtra on October 5)," he said in a statement.

Sapkal was responding to Union Home Minister Shah's statement on Sunday when he assured to extend all possible assistance to farmers who suffered losses due to heavy rains in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis went to Delhi without a proposal on losses suffered by farmers and returned empty-handed, Sapkal alleged.

The Congress leader chaired a review meeting on preparations for the local body elections in the Akola, Washim, Buldhana, Yavatmal, and Amravati districts of the Vidarbha region.

On the possibility of the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) joining hands again, Sapkal said decisions regarding alliances for local body elections have been left to local units.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi and the INDIA bloc were formed to oppose the BJP's authoritarianism, keep Narendra Modi and the BJP away from power, and build a nation envisioned by the Constitution", he added.