Centre denied Kerala due assistance: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 22 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday hit out at the Centre, alleging that it had denied the state its due assistance and was displaying hostility towards the state for not endorsing the BJP and the RSS.

Inaugurating various development projects in the Nedumangad assembly constituency here, Vijayan claimed that the central government had rejected several requests for assistance meant for Kerala.

He further alleged that while many countries had come forward to offer aid to the state during tough times, the Union government had opposed such support.

Referring to Gujarat, the Chief Minister said the then Gujarat CM and the present Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accepted assistance when that state had faced a similar situation, but Kerala was being neglected.

He also said that when the Prime Minister visited the disaster-hit regions of Wayanad, there were expectations of assistance, but the state was subsequently ignored.

The Centre’s approach, he alleged, stemmed from Kerala’s refusal to accept the BJP and the RSS.

Listing out the achievements in the health sector, the CM warned of stringent action against those responsible for lapses in the sector.

He asserted that the state accords top priority to public welfare in healthcare.

His remarks assume significance in the wake of ongoing criricism over recent incidents of medical negligence in some state-run hospitals.

Vijayan also inaugurated the construction of a new building at the Nedumangad District Hospital, being built at a cost of Rs 83 crore. PTI LGK ROH