Centre denied political clearance for CM Mann's proposed visit to UK, Israel: Punjab AAP

Chandigarh, Jan 14 (PTI) The Union government has denied political clearance to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and state Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora for a visit to the United Kingdom and Israel in February to attract investments, the ruling AAP in the state said on Wednesday.

It claimed that this was not the first time that Mann was denied such permission by the Centre.

"Chief Minister Mann and Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora were to travel to the UK and Israel in February. The delegation was also supposed to comprise some state government officers. The exact dates would have been finalised if clearance had been given.

"However, the Centre has denied the political clearance to the delegation. The reason has not been given," said Punjab AAP General Secretary and party's Media Incharge Baltej Pannu.

To travel abroad, senior leaders need political clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Mann, who holds a diplomatic passport as the chief minister, was scheduled to visit the United Kingdom and Israel for a week-long trip to attract investments.

In December, Mann had led a delegation as part of the state government's outreach in the run-up to the 6th Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit scheduled from March 13-15, 2026, in Mohali.

In August 2024, Bhagwant Mann had said the Centre denied political clearance for him to visit Paris to support the Indian hockey team at the Olympic Games that were underway. He was scheduled to visit Paris from August 3 to August 9 for the Indian hockey team's quarterfinal clash on August 4.