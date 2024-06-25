Centre denies Mamata's claim of not including Bengal in talks over water sharing with B'desh

Kolkata, Jun 25 (PTI) The Centre on Tuesday claimed that the West Bengal government was kept well-informed and actively involved in the review and renewal process of the 'India-Bangladesh Treaty'.

Its assertion was, however, rejected by the Mamata Banerjee administration stating that there was no formal or informal policy consultation regarding the water-sharing issue.

A senior official of the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, said West Bengal government officers participated in the meetings, held between August 2023 and April 2024, to review the 'India-Bangladesh Treaty' of 1996.

"There are communications which revealed that the West Bengal government was not only informed but there were representatives who also actively participated in the process by providing critical data necessary for the water sharing treaty's renewal considerations. These actions unequivocally show that the state government was kept well-informed and actively involved in the treaty's review and renewal process," the official told PTI from New Delhi.

He said that on July 24, 2023, a committee was constituted to carry out an internal review of the India-Bangladesh Treaty of 1996 on the sharing of waters of the Ganges and to formulate India's strategy for its renewal or extension beyond 2026.

"The committee included a representative of the West Bengal government, who is not below the rank of chief engineer. The presence of this representative in this committee ensured that the state's concerns and inputs were considered during the review.

"This demonstrates a deliberate and structured effort by the central government to include West Bengal in the critical discussions and decision-making processes related to the treaty," said the official who did not wish to be quoted.

He said that on August 23, 2023, the Chief Engineer (Design and Research) of the West Bengal Irrigation and Waterways Department was nominated to represent the state in the proposed committee for carrying out the internal review of the treaty.

In another meeting held on April 5 this year, Joint Secretary of the West Bengal Irrigation & Waterways Department was also present, he added.

The India and Bangladesh governments signed a Treaty on December 12, 1996, for sharing the waters of the Ganges at Farakka during the lean season.

The water of the Ganges is being shared at the Farakka Barrage, which is the last control point on the river Ganga in India, during a lean period, from January 1 to May 31 every year, on a 10-day basis as per the provisions of the Treaty.

The validity of the Treaty is for 30 years (renewable based on mutual consent) and is due for renewal in 2026.

Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing "strong reservation" over the Centre excluding the state government from discussions held with Bangladesh PM Shiekh Hasina during her recent visit to New Delhi regarding water-sharing issues relating to the Ganges and Teesta rivers.

The West Bengal CM also urged the PM not to hold any such discussion with the neighbouring country without involving the West Bengal government.

Speaking to the media at the state secretariat, Chief Advisor for the Bengal CM, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, said, "There was no formal or informal policy consultation regarding the water sharing issue between the Union government and the state government.".

He also claimed that the 'Jal Shakti Ministry' has not made any communication with the Bengal in this regard. PTI SCH NN