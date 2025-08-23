Centre desperately found ways to disrupt session: Derek O'Brien

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) The Centre was on the "defensive" throughout the Monsoon Session and "desperately found ways to distract and disrupt" it, Trinamool Congress Leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien said on Saturday.

Writing on X, O'Brien also called the ruling coalition "creaky." "The full Monsoon Session, the creaky 239 seat Modi coalition were on the defensive. Vice President of India went missing & BJP still not found a new national President," he said.

"Plus, vote chori scam. Under pressure, they desperately found ways to distract & disrupt the full session," he added.

The ruling BJP has 240 members in Lok Sabha.

The month-long Monsoon session of Parliament ended Thursday after witnessing almost daily disruptions and noisy protests by the Opposition in both Houses over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

The government's three bills providing a legal framework for the removal of prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers, brought just before the conclusion of the Session also met with protests from the Opposition.

The bill that proposes removal of these office bearers on arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges, sent tempers flaring in Lok Sabha, where copies of the bills were torn and flung.

Members of the ruling and opposition alliances came face-to-face when Shah moved to introduce the bills.

The three proposed legislatures were then referred to a joint committee of Parliament.

As the frequent disruptions overshadowed legislative business, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said the House lost over 84 hours to forced adjournments, the highest in the 18th Lok Sabha constituted in June last year after the general election.

Despite repeated disruptions, adjournments and walkouts, the government managed to introduce 14 bills and secure passage of 12 key legislations. PTI AO VN VN