Centre did not even perform its 'election stunt' of Budgetary allocation for TN, alleges Stalin

Villupuram (Tamil Nadu), Feb 4 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led Centre saying it did not even perform its usual stunt of allotting funds to poll-bound states in the case of Tamil Nadu where Assembly polls are due by April.

Addressing a government function, Stalin said while his government slogged for Tamil Nadu's growth, the Union government led by the BJP and its allies were continuously working to scuttle the state's growth.

He said: "The latest example is the Union Budget, which has nothing for Tamil Nadu. So far Tamil classic 'Thirukkural' had been recited and this year even that was not there (in the Budget speech)." Usually, the BJP followed the trick of allotting funds for poll-bound states and Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha got budgetary allocations during election years.

"Now, Tamil Nadu is set to witness polls. The BJP did not even perform the stunts it does in election-bound states. That is the extent of their hatred against Tamil and Tamil Nadu," he alleged.

Tamil Nadu is the second biggest economy in India and such a state requires a lot of infrastructure development.

"However, the Centre gives only a very paltry sum as allocation to Tamil Nadu which showers on Centre the largesse of tax revenue." For the past 11 years, the BJP government had not announced any special projects for Tamil Nadu. The chief minister alleged that the BJP anticipated defeat in the Assembly polls due by April and hence it saw no reason to allocate funds to Tamil Nadu.

"That is the truth," he alleged and expressed confidence that the DMK is set to win polls and retain power to put in place the Dravidian model 2.0 regime for the benefit of the people.

At Tindivanam near here, the chief minister addressed the valedictory of completion of 10,000 camps under the 'state government's Ungaluduan Stalin' scheme and distribution of welfare assistance to beneficiaries.

In the camps organised under the Ungaludan Stalin initiative, 46 kinds of services from 15 government departments were extended to people in rural areas.

In urban areas, 43 services from 13 departments were provided to people. Out of the 38.50 lakh petitions received in the camps, as many as 38.44 lakh representations have been finalised, according to a government release. PTI VGN VGN KH