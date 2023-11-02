Centre did nothing to control inflation: All India Mahila Cong chief

Jaipur, Nov 2 (PTI) All India Mahila Congress president Netta D'Souza on Friday targeted the Narendra Modi government over the issue of inflation, alleging that the Centre did not take measures to control it.

"The central government not only did anything to control inflation but also left no stone unturned in increasing the prices of LPG," D'Souza told reporters here.

"Due to the rising inflation in the country for some time now, the housewives have had to suffer the most," she added.

D'Souza said the Rajasthan government has made and implemented schemes in the public interest, but the Centre has not created any welfare scheme for the general public.

She claimed that during the BJP government in Rajasthan, it would take 274 days for the police to investigate rape cases, but under the Congress regime, it is now completed in 54 days. PTI AG AS CK CK