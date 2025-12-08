Centre diverting attention from inflation, falling Rupee, claims Patole

Nagpur, Dec 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole on Monday alleged the BJP government at the Centre is trying to divert people's attention from important issues such as inflation and the fall of the Rupee.

Speaking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Patole was asked about developments related to a suspended TMC MLA laying the foundation stone for a mosque — modelled on Babri Masjid — in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district and the mega Bhagavad Gita recital held in Kolkata.

"The government is not concerned about inflation, and the value of the Rupee is falling. But, religious controversies are being created to divert people's attention," he claimed.

Asked about the debate on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in the Parliament, Patole said that the national song and the national anthem are mantras of inspiration for all Indians.

However, the government is only trying to divert attention from the main issues, while the country's situation has been worsening over the last 12 years, he alleged.