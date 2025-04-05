Centre does not appear inclined to restore J-K statehood: CPI(M) MLA Tarigami

Madurai, Apr 5 (PTI) The Centre does not appear inclined to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, Kulgam MLA and CPI(M) central committee member MY Tarigami said on Saturday.

His comments came in the backdrop of the 24th party congress of the CPI(M) adopting a resolution demanding statehood restoration for Jammu and Kashmir "as a step towards restoration of special status".

In an interview with PTI, Tarigami said the BJP was disappointed with election results in the Union Territory and wondered which astrologer the people of Jammu and Kashmir could approach to know when statehood would be restored.

He also slammed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and said unemployment and price rise were the real issues that should be focused on.

"The results of elections (in Jammu and Kashmir) were disappointing for the BJP and it is still reluctant to accept it. The Supreme Court said statehood should be restored and the government's representative had claimed it would be restored after elections but it has not been done yet," Tarigami told PTI.

"The administration is paralysed, the government keeps giving excuses … It doesn't realise there is uncertainty among the people. If they are unhappy, it will create an obstruction in restoring peace," he said.

Tarigami said security forces alone could not restore peace and that including people in the peace process was important.

"It (government) is claiming peace has been restored. So many incidents are happening ... The government of India should have stayed committed to restoring statehood but it is creating obstructions and keeps raising one point or the other," the Kulgam MLA said.

He also criticised the recent transfers of Jammu and Kashmir cadre officers without consulting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

"A few days ago, dozens of officers were transferred and the Lieutenant Governor's Office did not consult the Chief Minister's Office. The lieutenant governor could have talked to the chief minister over the phone at least so that there was some coordination," he said.

"The prime minister had also said statehood would be restored. Which astrologer should the people of Jammu and Kashmir go to and ask what the right time would be for the government (to restore statehood)?" he asked.

The veteran CPI(M) leader said the Jammu and Kashmir government was not able to work because the Centre was not allowing it.

"The rights of Jammu and Kashmir, its statehood should be restored … The elected government should get an opportunity to work. Our party congress adopted a resolution on this," he said.

The 24th All-India Party Congress of the CPI(M) adopted a resolution that said the snatching of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and its reorganisation into two Union territories created a deep political void and intensified the sense of uncertainty and alienation among its people.

Tarigami -- elected to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from Kulgam for the fifth consecutive time in last year's polls -- was the first mainstream politician to come out of Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 as most top leaders in the region had been put under house arrest.

Sitaram Yechury, the then CPI(M) general secretary, had filed a habeas corpus in the Supreme Court that allowed him to go to Kashmir and bring Tarigami to Delhi for treatment.

"When Article 370 was abrogated, we had warned that what was happening in Jammu and Kashmir would happen in other states as well, and that is happening," Tarigami said.

"Interference is increasing … in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal. They want the nation to dance at their fingertips. We believe the nation should be run according to the tenets of democracy," he said.

Tarigami was the first politician from Jammu and Kashmir to hold a press conference after the abrogation of Article 370. "Our leader Sitaram Yechury and I conducted the first press conference on the situation after the abrogation of Article 370. We had said this story would be repeated in the rest of the country as well." Asked about the demand for Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh -- which became a Union Territory without a legislature following the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir -- the veteran CPI(M) leader said, "People of Kashmir did not come out on the streets, they came to caste their votes. But the people of Ladakh had to come out on the streets, in minus temperatures they had to fight for the protection of their land and jobs." He also slammed the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

"I don't know what this government wants to do ... It wants to disintegrate this country. People of different religions -- Hindus, Sikhs, Christians -- have their own practices. Waqf boards are voluntary organisations of Muslims. You want to control them through the government. You don't like Muslims following their practices?" he asked.

"If you want reforms, why is there no interest in reforming trusts of different beliefs? You only want to target Waqfs, your intention is clear that you are targeting one community. Who knows who will be next ... We need to raise our voices together," he said.

The Waqf bill, passed by Parliament early on Friday after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation, includes a provision for non-Muslim members in the Central Waqf Council and Waqf boards.

Any government property identified as Waqf will cease to be Waqf and the district collector will determine its ownership.

The amended legislation is aimed at improving the management of Waqf properties, the Centre has said. The opposition parties have opposed the legislation and accused the Centre of rushing the Bill.

Asked about what course of action could be taken, Tarigami said going to court was one option.

"How does it matter if one goes to temples or mosques? But if prices rise, our youngsters are unemployed, it's a problem. Unemployment is not good for Hindus or Muslims, only those who go hungry can understand this," the Kulgam MLA said.

He also called for unity among all religious groups.

"Our unity is our strength … We fought the British together and we have to save the country together. Our agenda should be for youngsters to fulfil their dreams," he said.

The CPI(M) resolution demanded immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir "as a step towards restoration of special status"; protection of land and job rights; restoration of democratic, civil and trade union rights; and release of political detainees and journalists; and ensuring freedom of the press.

It also sought an end to indiscriminate arrests of youngsters on baseless charges and appealed to all secular and democratic forces to stand in defence of the legitimate and constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. PTI AO AO SZM SZM