Centre does not seek to control Waqf Boards, but to ensure they operate within law: Nadda

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The Centre does not want to control Waqf Boards but ensure that they operate within the bounds of law so that their assets are used in promotion of education, healthcare and employment to the Muslim community, BJP president JP Nadda said on Sunday.

Addressing an event organised at the BJP headquarters here to mark the party's 46th foundation day, Nadda said the governments in Turkey and many other Muslim countries have taken the Waqf properties under their control.

"We are only asking those who are operating (the Waqf Boards) that you do it as per rules. You will have to do it as per rules," he said.

"We do not seek to control the Waqf Board. Our goal is simply to ensure that those managing it operate within the bounds of the law and adhere to established rules. The properties and funds of the Waqf Board will be dedicated to promoting education, providing healthcare and employment opportunities for the Muslim community," Nadda said.

Before addressing the party leaders and workers, the BJP chief hoisted party's flag at the headquarters.