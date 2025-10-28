Centre earned Rs 387 crore from scrap disposal during ongoing cleanliness campaign: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The Centre has earned Rs 387 crore from the disposal of scrap gathered during the ongoing special cleanliness campaign, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

The remarks came during a meeting of a group of ministers comprising Singh, the Union Minister of State for Personnel, to review the campaign. Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu also attended it.

The high-level review held here on Tuesday focused on assessing the progress of cleanliness drives, file disposal, and innovative waste-to-wealth practices being implemented across ministries and departments under the campaign.

Singh said the government's cleanliness drive has matured into a transformative national movement that blends cleanliness with efficiency, transparency, and innovation.

He said that against a target of 7.56 lakh sites, ministries and departments have already covered 5.57 lakh sites, achieving 73.7 per cent progress by October 27, 2025, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

"So far, the campaign has generated Rs 387.4 crore in revenue through disposal of scrap and e-waste, freed 148.19 lakh square feet of space, and weeded out 19.21 lakh files against the set targets," it said.

As many as 5.51 lakh cases of public grievance have been disposed of out of a target of 7.04 lakh, while 12,402 appeals have been addressed out of 17,402 targeted, the statement said.

Singh said that the campaign, which began on October 2 and is set to culminate on October 31, marks a decisive step in institutionalising cleanliness and record management across government offices.

"Each version of this campaign has taken us to the next level -- from file disposal to freeing up office space, and now, to turning waste into wealth. What began as a cleanliness initiative has evolved into a behavioural and economic reform," he said.

Since its inception in 2021, the cumulative outcomes of the special campaign series have been substantial, covering 19.61 lakh cleanliness sites, freeing 844.46 lakh square feet of office space, closing or weeding out 157.07 lakh files, and earning Rs 3,684 crore in revenue for the government.

Singh said these achievements reflect not just administrative efficiency but also innovative thinking within government institutions.

He said that new models are being implemented under the waste-to-wealth initiative, such as AIIMS' experiment in recycling bio-laboratory waste into reusable material, and the conversion of used cooking oil into low-cost fuel through NGO partnerships, according to the statement.

"These are models of sustainability that also offer economic and social benefits. Our goal is to make waste management a part of our daily administrative and civic behaviour," the minister said.

He also highlighted the collaboration between Tata Steel and government agencies in using steel plant by-products for eco-friendly road construction.

"Such practices demonstrate how the private sector can contribute meaningfully to sustainable development," Singh added.

Calling for sustained efforts beyond October 31, the minister urged ministries to adopt successful models and maintain cleanliness, efficiency, and grievance redressal as year-round priorities.

"We are institutionalising cleanliness not as a symbolic exercise but as an ethos of governance. The waste to wealth movement must now become part of our administrative DNA where cleanliness, productivity, and innovation go hand in hand," he added.