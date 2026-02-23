Centre earns over Rs 200 crore from scrap disposal in last two months

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The central government has earned more than Rs 200 crore from scrap disposal during December 2025 and January 2026, according to the latest ‘Secretariat Reforms’ report released on Monday.

The 27th edition of the monthly report, released by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), said that of the total earnings, Rs 115.85 crore was earned in January 2026 alone, with major contributions from the ministries of railways, heavy industries and coal.

The report showed that a total of Rs 200.21 crore was generated from scrap disposal during the past two months.

The Personnel Ministry, in a statement, said that the report provides an extensive analysis of the ongoing initiatives aimed at transforming governance and administration through ‘swachhata’ and reducing pendency to minimum levels, increasing efficiency in decision making and e-office implementation and analytics.

Cleanliness drives were conducted at 5,188 sites across the country, freeing around 4.34 lakh square feet of office space in January, the report showed.

The Ministry of Coal freed 1,88,687 sq ft, while the Ministry of Heavy Industries cleared 62,129 sq ft, during January 2026, it added.

On record management, around 1.82 lakh physical files were reviewed, and 81,322 were weeded in December 2025, the report mentioned.

These initiatives underscore the Centre's commitment to digitally enabled, transparent, efficient, and citizen-focused governance, aligning with the broader goal of administrative excellence and responsive public administration, the statement said.