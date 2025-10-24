Centre earns Rs 377 crore from scrap disposal

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Centre has earned Rs 377 crore as revenue from the disposal of scrap and freed 130 lakh square feet of office space as part of the month-long ongoing special cleanliness campaign, an official statement issued on Friday said.

The special campaign 5.0 launched by the government, with Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances as the nodal authority, is being implemented from October 2-31.

Its progress was reviewed by V Srinivas, Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), in the 8th meeting of nodal officers of special campaign 5.0 held on Friday.

The meeting was attended by over 200 senior officers, from 84 ministries and departments.

As on October 24, 4.95 lakh cleanliness campaign sites have been covered under swachhata campaign, 130.54 lakh sq ft office space freed for productive use, Rs 377.8 crore revenue earned through scrap disposal, 5.45 lakh public grievances cases redressed and 7.25 lakh files have been weeded out, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Some of the noteworthy best practices that emerged during the campaign are ‘Amrit Samvaad’ by the Ministry of Railways to invite passenger feedback to enhance services and ‘Dak Chaupals’ organised by the Department of Post to engage with citizens, address queries and spread awareness on postal services across India especially in the north eastern states.

Cleanliness challenge encouraging National Highway users to help keep toilets at toll plazas cleaned by the National Highways Authority of India and transformation of e-waste into 3D models of drones, tractors & cultivators by Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare are some of the best practices of the special campaign.

With one week remaining in the implementation phase of special campaign 5.0, ministries and departments across the government of India are encouraged to sustain the momentum and further intensify efforts to achieve complete saturation by October 31, 2025.

The campaign continues to inspire a culture of cleanliness, efficiency, and accountability in governance.

As the final stretch of the campaign approaches, collective participation, innovation, and commitment will ensure that the campaign culminates as a landmark initiative in the government's journey towards "maximum governance, minimum government", the statement said. PTI AKV NB