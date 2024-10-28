Centre encouraging infiltration, claims Jharkhand CM

Deoghar (Jharkhand), Oct 28 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday slammed the BJP for accusing the JMM of patronising infiltrators in the state, asserting that in reality, the Centre was “encouraging” infiltration.

Addressing a poll rally at Madhupur in favour of JMM nominee Hafizul Hassan, Soren wondered on what basis the BJP and its leaders claim about Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand, “when there is no identification”.

“Border security is with the Centre and the Border Security Force. It is not in the hands of the state government. I don’t know how they (the BJP) talk of Bangladeshi infiltration (in Jharkhand),” he said.

“How does a former prime minister of Bangladesh get permission to land... and is given shelter? It is done by the Centre, but they blame us,” Soren said.

The chief minister was alluding to former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, who had resigned in August following widespread anti-government protests, and reportedly landed at the Hindon airbase near Ghaziabad.

BJP leaders have been hitting out at the Hemant Soren government for allegedly patronising Bangladeshi infiltrators for its “vote bank” ahead of the assembly polls, which will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20.

Soren also accused the BJP of dividing the society in the name of caste, creed and religion.

He claimed that since his government came to power in 2019, the saffron party has been “hatching conspiracies” against him.

“Despite the hurdles put up by the opposition party, we have completed our full term of five years,” he said.

He said the saffron camp has “nothing to do with the poor, tribals, dalits, farmers and women", as they are a party of "capitalists”.

Soren also said he would provide Rs 1 lakh to every poor household during the next five years if voted to power again. PTI SAN RBT