Centre ensuring adequate fertiliser supply to Telangana: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 25 (PTI) The Centre has ensured adequate supply of fertiliser to Telangana, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday while dismissing concerns of an "artificial shortage".

He accused the Congress government in the state of "misleading" the public by creating a false crisis, a trend he claimed has been observed whenever the party is in power.

Addressing reporters here, he said he has discussed the issue with Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers J P Nadda following reports in media on the matter.

Reddy further said more fertiliser than the state government's requested quota has already been provided. The Centre has taken necessary steps to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fertilisers over the past 10 years.

"As per its old habit, the Congress government is troubling people by creating an artificial shortage," he said.

He also suggested that some businessmen were contributing to the crisis.

According to state government estimates, Telangana requires 9.8 lakh MTs of fertiliser for 2024-25 rabi season. The Centre, however, dispatched about 10.2 lakh MTs to the state, he said. Additional quantity of urea has also been released, he said. At present, 1.22 lakh tons of urea is in stock in the state.

The distribution of fertilisers is the responsibility of the state government, he said.

On the MLC poll for three seats scheduled to be held on February 27, Kishan Reddy, who is president of BJP in Telangana, said BJP is the only party which is contesting in all three seats, while the ruling Congress in only one seat.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would win all three seats.

Responding to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's attack on him, Kishan Reddy alleged that the former is speaking as if he is still in opposition.

Revanth Reddy had on Monday accused the BRS and BJP of having a "clandestine understanding" for the MLC elections.

The CM also alleged that Kishan Reddy is stalling permissions from Centre for various development projects proposed by the state government.