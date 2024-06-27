Centre extends Andhra Chief Secretary's tenure by six months

Amaravati, Jun 27 (PTI) The Central Government has extended the tenure of Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad by six months till December 31.

Prasad was supposed to superannuate on June 30.

"The Central Government has extended the tenure of Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad by six months," said an official press release on Thursday.

The state government wrote to the Centre requesting the extension on June 16 and the latter responded by extending the tenure from July 1 to December 31. PTI STH KH