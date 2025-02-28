Centre extends deadline for Mahadayi water disputes tribunal report submission

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Centre has extended the deadline for the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal to submit its final report, granting an additional six months to complete its findings, as per a notification issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The Mahadayi River dispute involves the states of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra, which have been at odds over the sharing of the river's waters for decades.

The Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal was originally constituted on November 16, 2010, under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956, to adjudicate disputes related to the Mahadayi River and its river valley.

The tribunal was initially required to submit its report and decision within three years, by November 15, 2013.

However, the tribunal requested an extension, citing the effective date of its functioning as August 21, 2013, which was subsequently approved by the Central Government.

Since then, the tribunal has been granted multiple extensions. The latest extension comes after the tribunal requested an additional year to complete its report, starting from February 16, 2025.

Instead, the Centre has granted a six-month extension, citing the need for the tribunal to finalise its findings.

The tribunal submitted its initial report and decision on August 14, 2018, but subsequent references and applications from the involved states have necessitated further deliberations.

In 2018, the governments in Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra and the Centre made additional references to the tribunal, requiring it to submit a further report within one year. Since then, the tribunal has been granted multiple extensions, with the latest being a 180-day extension in August 2024.