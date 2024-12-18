Centre extends Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act to Chandigarh

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Centre on Wednesday extended the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1974 to Chandigarh to deal with any possible strike by employees of the Union Territory.

Advertisment

The move is believed to have been prompted in view of a likely strike by the UT administration employees against privatisation of the electricity department.

Union territories come under the direct control of the central government.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said in exercise of the powers conferred by section 87 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 (31 of 1966), it extends to the UT of Chandigarh the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1974 (Haryana Act No. 40 of 1974), as in force in Haryana on the date of publication of the notification.

Advertisment

However, the home ministry made certain modifications with the original Act for its proper use in the UT of Chandigarh.

The Act provides for the maintenance of essential services in the areas it comes into effect. It will apply to all employment under the government.

The Act will be applicable if anyone indulges in strike, mass casual leave, any employee who avail of such leave, or under the direction of any other person or persons, the notification said.

Advertisment

Under the Act, 'employment' includes employment of any nature whether paid or unpaid, it said. PTI ACB KVK KVK