Centre extends senior bureaucrat Piyush Goyal's tenure as National Intelligence Grid chief

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The Centre on Wednesday extended the tenure of senior bureaucrat Piyush Goyal as the chief executive officer of National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), a Personnel Ministry order said.

A 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Nagaland cadre, Goyal was appointed to the post in August 2022.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved extension in Goyal's tenure as the CEO, NATGRID beyond March 25, 2024 for a period up to November 19, 2025, it said.

The NATGRID is a federal intelligence gathering organisation created to enhance the country's counter-terrorism capabilities.

In another order, the ACC approved extension in central deputation tenure of Sukriti Likhi as Additional Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of Steel for a period up to September 19, 2025.

Likhi is a 1993-batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre. PTI AKV CK