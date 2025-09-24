Centre extends tenure of Rajesh S Gokhale as Secretary, Department of Biotechnology

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday extended the tenure of Rajesh S Gokhale as Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, till January 2027.

This is his second extension in the post.

Gokhale was appointed to the post on October 26, 2021 for two years. His tenure was extended for a period of two years on September 25, 2023.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Gokhale's extension as Secretary, Department of Biotechnology with effect from November 1, 2025 till the date of his superannuation, that is January 31, 2027, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.