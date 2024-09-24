Centre eyeing Jharkhand’s mines and minerals: JMM MLA Kalpana Soren

Garhwa (Jharkhand): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Kalpana Soren on Tuesday attacked the BJP-led central government, alleging that it has been eyeing the mines and mineral resources of the state.

Speaking at a rally in Garhwa, she also accused the Centre of adopting a ‘step-motherly’ attitude towards Jharkhand.

“Big central leaders are roaming across Jharkhand. The Centre is eying Jharkhand’s mines and mineral resources. It digs out the natural resources and takes them out of the state. But, it doesn’t pay its dues,” Soren said.

For the past several months, the JMM-led Jharkhand government has been demanding that the Centre clear the Rs 1.36 lakh crore due to the mining entities in the state.

“Chief Minister Hemant Soren has demanded that the due amount be paid it has not been provided yet. Had Jharkhand got its dues, the state would have progressed at a higher speed,” Soren said.

The legislator, the wife of Hemant Soren, was addressing a rally as part of Maiya Samman Yatra, a JMM programme launched to woo women voters ahead of the assembly elections which are likely to be announced early next month.

“Maiya Samman Yatra is not for any particular caste but a Yatra to unite all castes, classes and religions,” she said.

She claimed that Hemant Soren was put behind bars for five months as part of a conspiracy due to which disbursement of funds under Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojna, a financial assistance scheme for poor women, was delayed for five months.

The Enforcement Directorate in January arrested Hemant Soren on money laundering charges in an alleged land fraud case. He is now out on bail.

“Today you would have received the seventh instalment of the scheme but due to the BJP’s conspiracy, you have received only two instalments. But don't worry, this scheme will continue forever,” she said.

Soren named several welfare schemes launched by the government.