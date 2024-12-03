Centre failed to make Dhaka provide security to Hindus due to ‘wrong’ policy: Assam Cong women wing

Guwahati, Dec 3 (PTI) The Congress women's wing in Assam on Tuesday alleged that the "wrong" foreign policy of the Centre has made it "ineffective" in pursuing the authorities of Bangladesh in providing security to Hindus there.

During the day, the Congress and several organisations held protests across Assam against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh and demanded the security of people belonging to the religious minority in the neighbouring country.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) staged a demonstration in Guwahati, and party activists raised slogans against the Bangladesh government as well as the BJP-led Centre.

Congress’ state women's wing president Mira Borthakur participated in the protest, and said, “We demand that our prime minister must sit with Bangladesh leaders and ensure safety of Hindus in the neighbouring country." She also alleged, "The BJP cries that ‘Hindu khatre mein hain’ (Hindus are in danger). The Hindus are really in danger in Bangladesh and the BJP-led NDA government has not been able to do anything. The central government’s foreign policies are effective only where it needs to protect businessmen but cannot exert any pressure on the authorities of the neighbouring country for safety of Hindu people." In Silchar, the Indian Forum for Bangladesh Peace held a demonstration, demanding restoration of peace in the neighbouring country and an end to the atrocities on Hindus there.

The Lok Jagaran Manch organised protests across the state with its district committees taking out processions and staging demonstrations against the harassment of Hindus in Bangladesh.

In Guwahati, its members held a sit-in, displaying placards for the safety of Hindus.

Processions were taken out and demonstrations staged by Lok Jagaran Manch members and workers in different parts of the state, including in Nagaon, Nalbari, Jorhat, Biswanath, Sivasagar and Udalguri.

The protestors demanded that the Bangladesh government take steps for the safety of Hindus and temples in the neighbouring country.

They also maintained that Hindus all over the world are with those facing religious persecution in Bangladesh. PTI SSG SSG BDC