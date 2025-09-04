Centre fell at feet of foreign powers, sold country’s dignity: Mamata

Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday attacked the BJP-led Centre, alleging that the Union government has “sold the dignity” of the country by “falling at the feet” of foreign powers like the United States, Russia, China and Israel.

Speaking in the state assembly during a discussion on a government resolution condemning attacks on Bengali migrant workers in BJP-ruled states, Banerjee accused the Centre of failing to uphold national interests and compromising India’s sovereignty on the global stage.

“At times, the Centre is begging before China, and at times before the US. Now they are falling at the feet of Russia and Israel. By doing this, they have sold the dignity of India,” Banerjee said, triggering uproar among BJP MLAs.

As ruckus broke out in the House with BJP legislators raising slogans and attempting to disrupt her speech, the chief minister continued her tirade, accusing the saffron camp of pursuing a “dictatorial and anti-Bengali” agenda aimed at turning West Bengal into its political colony.

“They are trying to stoke communalism and division. They hate the diversity that was the foundation of our freedom struggle. They want to erase that legacy with their politics of hatred and conspiracy,” she claimed.

Banerjee alleged that the BJP has a history of betraying the nation and has no moral authority to speak on patriotism or national unity.

“This party had no contribution to India’s freedom. Where were they during the independence movement? Their predecessors were engaged in ‘dalali’ for the British. Their ideological ancestors betrayed the nation. Today, they are branding Bengali as a foreign language. Shame on them,” she said.

Referring to the Andaman Cellular Jail, Banerjee pointed out the sacrifices made by Bengalis during the freedom struggle.

Amid continued disruptions from BJP members, Banerjee challenged the party’s electoral credibility in the state, calling it a “group of turncoats and thieves”.

“One, two, three, four… BJP shob theke boro chor (BJP is the biggest thief)! You insult Bengal, its people, its language and then expect votes? You misuse money, muscle power, and central agencies like ECI, CBI, and ED to win elections. You steal votes. But the people of Bengal will respond democratically,” she thundered.

Defending the cultural and linguistic identity of the state, Banerjee vowed never to bow before those trying to impose a singular national identity.

“Even if my throat is cut, I will speak in Bengali. We respect all languages, but they are trying to defame Bengali. Bengali is not a foreign language. It is the second-most spoken in Asia and fifth in the world. Those who disrespect it are not only anti-Bengali, but anti-national,” she said.

The chief minister was alluding to BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya’s comment last month that there is no language called Bengali.

Amid chaotic scenes in the House, Banerjee accused the BJP of silencing dissent and stifling democratic debate.

“Why is the BJP afraid of discussing attacks on Bengali migrants? Because these attacks are happening in their states, and they want to suppress the truth. But we will not be silenced,” she said.

Concluding her speech, Banerjee took direct aim top BJP leaders, branding them as the "biggest thieves" and reiterating her call to oust the BJP from power.

“BJP hatao, desh bachao! They are Nathuram Godse’s party. The nation will never forgive the killers of Gandhiji. They are anti-people, anti-Bengal, and communal. We will defeat them with the power of democracy,” she asserted. PTI PNT NN