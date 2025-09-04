Centre for innovation, entrepreneurship to come up on BIT-Mesra campus in Ranchi

Ranchi, Sep 4 (PTI) A centre for innovation and entrepreneurship will soon be established on the campus of the Birla Institute of Technology-Mesra in Ranchi, an official said on Thursday.

The institute has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tega Industries in this regard, he said.

“The signing of the MoU... to establish the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship marks a historic moment in our mission to foster a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem," BIT-Mesra Vice-Chancellor Prof Indranil Manna said.

He said the centre will inspire a new generation of change-makers to shape their ideas, contribute meaningfully to society, and create lucrative employment opportunities.

"It also aligns with the ambitious vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, positioning India as a global hub of innovation," Manna said.

Tega Industries Chairman Madan Mohan Mohanka has pledged an investment of Rs 5 crore for the centre.

"With the establishment of this centre.... my vision is to inspire students to dream big and create solutions that tackle the critical challenges of our time," Mohanka said. PTI SAN RBT