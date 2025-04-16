Centre for innovation, incubation and training to come up in Beed district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 16 (PTI) To help the youth upskill, a centre for invention, innovation, incubation and training will come up in Maharashtra’s Beed district, an official said on Wednesday.

Once ready, the centre, which will come up at Rs 191 crore, will train 7,000 youth every year, the district administration said in an official release.

The centre will be set up by Tata Technologies Limited, while the district administration will bear 15 per cent of the cost, it said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Beed guardian minister Ajit Pawar had earlier written to the company to start a centre for invention, innovation, incubation and training that will create an industry-friendly environment in the district, it said.

This centre will also help companies get trained manpower. After establishing the centre, the company will take care of the expenses for three years, the release said.

After three years, the district administration and the company will take care of the facility jointly, the release added. PTI AW NR