Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, NDMA ink pact to boost research, innovation in disaster management

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, the only tri-services think tank under HQ Integrated Defence Staff, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Disaster Management Authority to bolster India's disaster management capabilities, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Together, the institutions aim to contribute significantly to building a disaster-resilient India while strengthening India's global standing in HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) operations, it said.

"In a significant step towards bolstering India's disaster management capabilities, the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), the only tri-services think tank under HQ Integrated Defence Staff, Ministry of Defence signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)," the ministry said in a statement.

The MoU was signed by Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd), member, NDMA and Major General Ashok Kumar (retd), director general, CENJOWS.

Advertisment

The signing ceremony marked the beginning of a strategic partnership to address critical challenges in disaster mitigation, preparedness, and response to develop the "whole of the nation" approach, the statement said.

The MoU outlines a framework for joint initiatives, including undertaking studies on disaster management, HADR operations, and disaster diplomacy to provide policy inputs to the government of India; organising seminars, workshops, and training programmes for stakeholders, including armed forces personnel, NDMA officials, and other key agencies.

It also includes promoting disaster preparedness and risk mitigation through nationwide awareness initiatives; and facilitating global collaboration on disaster management, aligning with India's foreign policy objectives.

Advertisment

"The MoU underscores CENJOWS' role as a pivotal think tank fostering synergy between the armed forces and civilian agencies. It also reaffirms NDMA's commitment to a holistic, technology-driven approach to disaster management," the ministry said. PTI KND RHL