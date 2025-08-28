Centre for neuromodulation services inaugurated at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Aug 28 (PTI) In a step towards advancing mental healthcare, a state-of-the-art centre for neuromodulation services was inaugurated at AIIMS Bhubaneswar here on Thursday.

The facility, which was opened in the department of psychiatry of AIIMS, aims to bring renewed hope to patients suffering from drug-resistant and difficult-to-treat psychiatric disorders by offering cutting-edge, non-invasive brain stimulation therapies, the institute said in a statement.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Ashutosh Biswas said, "The launch of this centre for neuromodulation is a landmark achievement for AIIMS Bhubaneswar. It aligns with our mission to bring the latest and most effective medical technologies to the people of Odisha and beyond." The new centre is equipped with advanced neuromodulation technologies, including repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation unit, ultra-brief pulse electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) unit and transcranial electrical stimulation (TES).

These non-invasive techniques work by modulating activity in specific brain circuits, offering targeted treatment for a variety of mental health disorders, substance use disorders, and neuropsychiatric conditions, the institute said.

By focusing only on affected areas of the brain, these therapies offer a more precise and acceptable alternative to conventional treatment methods, significantly contributing to faster recovery and better outcomes, it added.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Dean Biswa Ranjan Mishra said the facility will be a beacon of hope, providing cutting-edge treatment options for individuals who have struggled to find relief through conventional methods. PTI BBM BBM MNB