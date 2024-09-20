Centre gearing up to host world audio visual entertainment summit

Hyderabad, Sep 20 (PTI) The Centre is gearing up to host the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) from February 5 to 9 next year to bolster the country's media and entertainment industry and extend its global influence, a top official said.

Speaking at a roadshow to promote WAVES at the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) here on Friday, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Sanjay Jaju said WAVES would be the first-ever global summit covering the entire gamut of media and entertainment industry, an official release said.

Jaju said WAVES would see a close coordinated efforts between the M&E industry and technology.

WAVES aims to be a premier forum, fostering dialogue, trade collaboration and innovation within the evolving M&E industry landscape.

The summit would convene industry leaders, stakeholders, and innovators to explore opportunities, tackle challenges, attract trade to India, and shape the sector's future, it said.

Earlier in the day, Jaju met the film associations and the industry leaders of the AVGC sector.

In the meeting organised by the CBFC Regional office of Hyderabad, he promised strict implementation of punitive measures against piracy faced by the film industry.

Jaju also assured government support to the gaming industry stakeholders, the release added.

"We had a very good meeting with the members of the film industry, members of the AVGC industry. The idea was to inform them about WAVES, the world audio visual and entertainment summit that we plan to hold in New Delhi in Bharat Mandapam, starting from 5th of February," he told reporters. PTI SJR SJR KH