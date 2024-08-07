Centre gets 14.41 lakh public grievances between January and July this year, disposes 13.75 lakh

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Centre received around 14.41 lakh public grievances between January and July this year, of which 13.75 lakh were disposed of, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

A total of 66,060 public grievances were pending, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

As many as 14,41,416 public grievances were received in 2024 (till July 31), including 71,177 brought forward from the previous year.

Of these, 13,75,356 grievances were disposed of, Singh said.

The citizens can file public grievances on the CPGRAMS portal www.pgportal.gov.in for each of the ministries/departments of the government of India.

"As on 31.7.2024, 26,22,426 citizens are registered on the CPGRAMS portal, and 1,01,209 grievance redressal officers are mapped on the CPGRAMS portal for timely grievance redressal," the minister said.

A majority of the public grievances received on the CPGRAMS portal are redressed within the prescribed timeline of 30 days.

The quality of grievance redressal is monitored through a feedback call centre operational in 10 regional Indian languages apart from English and Hindi, he said.

Singh said the citizens also have an option to file an appeal in CPGRAMS with the next level officer in case they are not satisfied with the redressal provided to them.

CPGRAMS is available at common services centres and also on the UMANG platform for the citizens to file public grievances. PTI AKV AS AS