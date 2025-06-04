Centre gives assurance, construction of NH-66 to be completed by Dec: Kerala Minister

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 4 (PTI) The central government has promised to complete the ongoing construction of the National Highway 66 project, spanning from Kasaragod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south, by December this year, Kerala Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas said on Wednesday.

The assurance was given by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari during a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in New Delhi, he said.

The state government would continue to extend all support to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to complete the much-awaited infrastructure project in a time-bound manner, Riyas told reporters in Delhi after taking part in the meeting attended by Gadkari and Vijayan.

"Gadkari has opined that the construction of the NH 66, between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram, will be completed by December 2025. If there are any other issues in this regard, all those things will be examined and resolved, and the project will be taken forward," the minister said.

As of now, the Centre has assured that the project can be dedicated as a new year gift to the people in 2026, he said.

Sharing more details about the meeting, Riyas said Rs 6700 crore projects, submitted for road development in the state, have received central approval.

As many as 14 projects submitted by Kerala to the Centre have been approved, he said, adding that it has also been informed that the state will receive Rs 151 crore of the amount due under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme this week itself.

Gadkari assured that the 380-metre-long road, which was damaged during the construction of NH 66 in the Kuriyad area of Malappuram, would be reconstructed as a viaduct (a type of long bridge) at the contractor's own expense.

Quoting the union minister, Riyas further said that the Kollam-Senkotta Greenfield (NH 744) would be approved within three months.

The state minister also said that a directive has been received to prepare a DPR for the construction of a road connecting National Highway 66 to the Kozhikode International Airport.

Riyas's statement came hours after the opposition Congress in Kerala on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the recent collapse and damage of sections of National Highway 66 across the state following heavy rains.

Criticising the Left government in the state for not seeking any inquiry so far into the issue, the grand old party said only a comprehensive probe can uncover the alleged corruption involved in the construction of national highways in the state.

Riyas, however, sought to belittle the matter and said though there are certain issues in some reaches of the under-construction highway, the work is progressing in a remarkable manner generally.

"The state government will continue to extend all support to complete the construction. It is not going to be discontinued anyway," he said.

The PWD minister added that the state government had urged the union minister to take strong action over issues arising from the NH 66 construction and ensure a timely completion of the project.

The Centre, in turn, gave assurance in both these matters, he added.

"Had a productive meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji in Delhi to review the progress of ongoing National Highway projects in Kerala. Thank you for your continued support," CM Vijayan tweeted later.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, during a press meet in Malappuram, pointed to the alleged engineering lapses in the NH construction.

Besides an investigation into the technical aspect by an expert panel, a comprehensive probe should be conducted into the "corruption" involved in it, he alleged.

"A large-scale probe should be carried out into the lapses in road (national highway) constructions in the state. A CBI probe should be ordered. Corruption to the tune of thousands of crores of rupees has happened in it," Satheesan told reporters in Malappuram.

He claimed that the opposition has received clear indications of some people within the state government who allegedly granted favours to the contract company, which is now facing allegations over the construction of the NH in the state.

The leader further alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan government's silence on the serious issue of the NH collapse stems from its apprehension to speak out against the union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The LoP's demand for a CBI probe came days after CM Vijayan had made it clear that the full responsibility for the construction of the national highway lies with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Vijayan had said the development of the National Highway, which had been stalled due to the severe apathy of the previous UDF government, became possible solely because of the determination of the LDF government.

The political blame game erupted following the collapse of a section of the under-construction National Highway 66, the appearance of cracks in parts of the road, and soil slips in areas where hills had been levelled for construction in central and northern Kerala after continuous rainfall two weeks ago.

The incidents were reported from Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.