Centre gives in-principle nod for setting up CGHS Wellness Centre in Mangaluru, 19 other cities

Mangaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) The Union government has given in-principle approval for the establishment of a Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Wellness Centre in Mangaluru, fulfilling a long-standing demand of retired central government employees, an official statement on Friday said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel in a letter on February 5 that CGHS wellness centres will be established in 20 cities across India, including Mangaluru, the official communication from Kateel's office said.

According to reports, Mandaviya in his letter said, “...the concerned Additional Director of CGHS was directed to visit Mangaluru and ascertain the feasibility of opening of CGHS wellness centre. Accordingly, in-principle approval for opening of new CGHS wellness centres in 20 cities across the country, including Mangaluru, has recently been granted." Kateel had earlier met the Union Minister and submitted an appeal to establish a centre in Mangaluru to meet the health requirements of central government employees in the region.

With over 5,500 central government employees currently serving in Dakshina Kannada and neighbouring districts, in addition to 29,000 retired employees, the establishment of this health centre will provide convenient access to medical treatment in accordance with the rules of their central government employment.