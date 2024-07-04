Centre gives in-principle nod to setting up coal-based thermal power plant in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Jul 4 (PTI) The Centre has given in-principle consent to TUECO, a joint venture of UJVN Limited and THDC India Limited, to set up a coal-based thermal power plant in Uttarakhand, according to an official statement.

The Central Electricity Authority had previously recommended the supply of coal to Uttarakhand for the purpose of generating 1,320 MW of thermal power under the SHAKTI policy. While requesting the central government for allocation of coal in April 2024 under the Scheme for Harnessing and Allocating Koyala (Coal) Transparently in India (SHAKTI) policy, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said the state government was willing to set up a coal-based thermal power plant in the state.

The central government has given in-principle consent to the establishment of thermal power plant through THDCIL-UJVNL Energy Company Limited (TUECO), an official release here said.

According to the SHAKTI policy, Coal India Limited can allow the supply of coal to the production companies of the central and state governments and their joint ventures at notified rates.

The electricity produced after the allocation of coal is expected to improve the power situation in the state.