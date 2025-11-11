Centre gives nod for CBI probe into sub-inspector recruitment scam in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 11 (PTI) The Centre has accorded permission to the CBI to probe the multi-crore sub-inspector recruitment scam in Odisha, a statement said on Tuesday.

The state government had recommended a CBI probe into the scam, in which the Odisha Police's Crime Branch has arrested 125 people.

"...it is suspected that the roots of corruption are spread to Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and other states. There is also a suspicion of the involvement of inter-state organised criminal gangs in this," the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

"The CM's recommendation has been accepted, and the Central Government has ordered a CBI investigation. The CBI will investigate the attempt, instigation and conspiracy for corruption in this incident," it said.

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) had outsourced the conduct of the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) 2024 for the recruitment of 933 sub-inspectors to PSU ITI Ltd, which further sub-contracted the work to Bhubaneswar-based Silicon Techlab.

Silicon Techlab, in turn, assigned key responsibilities to Panchsoft Technologies.

The irregularities were detected after 114 aspirants and three suspected brokers were nabbed on the night of September 29 at the state's border with Andhra Pradesh when they were going to a "special coaching" centre in Vijayanagaram from Bhubaneswar.

The arrested aspirants had paid Rs 10 lakh each to the racket, and were supposed to pay another Rs 25 lakh after securing the job, police said.

Later, some more brokers and the mastermind of the scam were arrested.

Another 110 candidates were supposed to undergo similar 'coaching' in West Bengal's Digha, located on the Odisha border, on September 30, but due to police action in Berhampur, it was cancelled, officials said.

The mastermind, Sankar Prusty, who owned Panchsoft Technologies, has claimed that the scam involved irregularities worth Rs 1,000 crore, and he "surrendered" to unmask those involved in the conspiracy. PTI AAM AAM SOM