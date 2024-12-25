Centre gives nod for metalling of old roads under PMGSY-IV: Himachal minister

Shimla, Dec 25 (PTI) The central government has accepted the state's request to allow the metalling of roads in rural areas that are not in good condition under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV (PMGSY-IV), Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday.

This would aid in the metalling of around 1,000-1,500 kilometres of roads, the Public Works Department Minister said.

The minister said that he had requested the Minister of Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chauhan regarding the metalling of roads.

Thanking the Centre for the decision, the minister said the PMGSY-IV would aid in strengthening the rural roads of the state, improving connectivity in the remotest areas.

He further said that efforts were afoot to restore the connectivity in the state in the areas where roads were blocked due to heavy snowfall. "The department is putting in all the efforts to clear the roads as early as possible, and adequate man and machinery has been deployed.

Keeping in view the ongoing tourism season, the government was committed to ensure that tourists as well as locals enjoy "seamless and safe travel", he said. PTI COR SKY SKY