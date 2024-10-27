Centre gives nod for Rs 177 crore-worth development project at Muthalapozhi harbour

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 27 (PTI) The Centre has given the much-awaited nod for the comprehensive development of a fishing harbour at Muthalapozhi, a coastal hamlet that has been in the news recently for various fishing boat accidents.

Muthalapozhi at Perumathura is a place where the Vamanapuram river and Kadinamkulam lake meet the Arabian Sea and has become a death trap for fishermen while going to sea and also when returning to shore.

Announcing the Centre's decision here on Sunday, Union Minister of state for Fisheries and Animal husbandry, George Kurian, said the Rs 177 crore-worth development project was given approval based on a DPR submitted by the state government.

The approval was given on a 60:40 ratio, and Rs 106.2 crore of the total Rs 177 crore would be given under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), he told a press conference here.

The state's share in the project would be Rs 70.80 crore, he said.

With the expansion of the harbour, as many as 415 mechanised fishing boats can be landed there, which will enable the import of 38,142 metric tonnes of fish per year, he said.

About 10,000 people would directly and the same number of persons would indirectly benefit through the project, the union minister pointed out.

As part of the project, Rs 164 crore would be spent on various infrastructure development initiatives, including modernisation of internal roads, setting up of new drainage systems, parking areas and renovation of loading areas, he said.

The rest of the amount would be used for coastal protection initiatives and implementation of the smart green port project, Kurian said, adding that the state government would implement the multi-crore harbour development project.

The minister also informed that the Centre has directed the state government to take all necessary steps and precautions to avoid any more accidents at Muthalapozhi. Besides this, the Centre selected six fishing hamlets in Kerala for its Climate Resilient Village programme, the minister said.

The union government has also decided to modernise five ports in the state, Kurian added. PTI LGK KH