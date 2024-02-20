Centre gives nod for upgrading part of Hyderabad's Regional Ring Road as National Highway

Hyderabad, Feb 20 (PTI) The Centre on Tuesday gave its approval for declaring the southern portion of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) here as a national highway.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Tuesday and made a request on the matter.

"Soon after the meeting, the union minister instructed the NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) officials to prepare the proposals to declare the southern section of RRR as a national highway," a state government release said.

Apart from the RRR issue, CM Revanth Reddy appealed to Gadkari to grant permission for the expansion of national highways in Telangana and to upgrade several important state highways into national highways.

The chief minister handed over a list of state roads that are to be expanded into national highways to the union minister and explained the significant need to upgrade them to NH status, it added. PTI SJR SJR ANE