Centre giving impetus to Chandrababu Naidu's target to make AP USD 2 trillion economy: BJP leader

Amaravati, Aug 30 (PTI) BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre was giving impetus to the target to make Andhra Pradesh into a USD 2 trillion economy by 2047.

Addressing a press conference titled ‘Viksit Bharat – Viksit Andhra’ (developed India and Andhra Pradesh) targets by Modi and Naidu, Dinakar noted that the Union Cabinet decisions are aligned with these goals.

“I would like to wholeheartedly thank PM Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Union Cabinet’s approval of Rs 12,157 crore for Andhra Pradesh’s lifeline Polavaram Project,” said Dinakar at BJP state office in Vijayawada.

He also said the Centre's decision to approve Kopparthi and Orvakal industrial nodes will enable one lakh Rayalaseema youth to get jobs, among others.

Further, the BJP leader noted that he gave a draft plan to the CM to comprehensively develop Prakasam district by providing road, rail and air connectivity facilities. PTI STH ROH