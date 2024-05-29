Centre 'grabbing' benefits from Odisha's minerals: Pandian

Bhubaneswar, May 29 (PTI) Senior BJD leader V K Pandian on Wednesday said Odisha was rich in minerals but the Centre was "grabbing" the major benefits from the minerals of the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday had said that Odisha is rich in natural resources and mineral wealth, but its people are poor and had "blamed" Patnaik for not improving the condition of the state.

"Yes, Odisha is mineral-rich and has huge wealth. But the benefits go to the Centre while Odisha is denied its rights. The Centre takes around Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 crore from coal mines and railway in Odisha but gives only Rs 4,000 crore. When we raise these issues, they try to divert the topic by talking about Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath Temple and showing disrespect to the CM using abusive language," Pandian said at a press conference in Balasore.

Pandian claimed that the Centre has been delaying the revision of coal royalty for last 10 years for which the state sustains a huge loss of about 10,000 crore per annum. "While the state sustains pollution due to coal mining, the Centre gets the maximum benefits," he said.

Pandian alleged that the saffron party has "failed" to solve the problems of the farmers.

"They have failed to double the MSP and income of farmers, a promise made after coming to power at the Centre in 2014. Now, 10 days before the elections, suddenly they remembered the farmers and entered headlong into a contest of one-upmanship by promising them Rs 3,100 MSP for one quintal of paddy," Pandian said.

The bureaucrat-turned-politician also came down heavily on the BJP government accusing it of "failing" in regulating the price. "They have raised the fuel price and cooking gas rate which affected all the sections of the society. However, before the 2014 and 2019 elections, the BJP had promised to bring down the price of essential commodities," Pandian said.

Replying to a question, Pandian said different central leaders and some state CMs are campaigning for the BJP candidates in elections. "Their campaign will not have an impact because they have not done anything for Odisha," Pandian said. PTI AAM AAM RG