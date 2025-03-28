Centre granted Rs 4,011 crore to states for rural development in last one month: Union Minister

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Centre has released Rs 4,011 crore to states as central grant for rural development schemes in the last one month, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference,Chouhan, who is the minister of rural development, said 231 roads covering 2,612 km and 96 bridges have been sanctioned during this period.

He said 41 roads spanning 108 km have been approved for Puducherry, while under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) scheme, 377 roads covering 738.99 km at a cost of over Rs 508 crore have been sanctioned for Madhya Pradesh.

The central government has also sanctioned 25 roads of 84 km length costing more than Rs 76.47 crore for Tripura, five roads and 103 bridges for Bihar, one road and a bridge for Arunachal Pradesh, 41 roads for Manipur, and six bridges for Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Additionally, a central contribution of Rs 338 crore has been approved for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 200 crore for Arunachal Pradesh, Rs 157 crore for Bihar, Rs 185 crore for Chhattisgarh, Rs 309 crore for Himachal Pradesh, Rs 342 crore for Jammu & Kashmir, Rs 445 crore for Jharkhand, Rs 37 crore for Ladakh, Rs 165 crore for Madhya Pradesh, Rs 391 crore for Maharashtra, and Rs 378 crore for Tamil Nadu under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMAY-G), Chouhan said.

The central government is also providing adequate support to states for the construction of rural roads to ensure connectivity with all-weather roads, he added.