Centre grants design patent to Haryana scientist for multipurpose bee dispenser

Hisar, Jan 4 (PTI) A scientist of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) here has been granted a design patent by the Central Government for developing a multipurpose dispenser for beehives, the institution said on Sunday.

The device, which helps prevent insects and diseases that adversely affect honeybees, was designed by Dr O P Chaudhary. It has been awarded Design Patent Number 320896-00.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Baldev Raj Kamboj congratulated Dr Chaudhary and said the dispenser is a unique innovation that ensures effective control of bee pests and diseases. It also maintains the safety of bees and the quality of bee products.

The dispenser can be used to apply insecticides, acaricides, chemicals and drug formulations in solid, liquid, powder and gel forms to control pests and diseases such as Varroa mites, Acarapis mites, parasitic mite syndrome, European foulbrood and wax moths.

It can be placed at different locations inside a beehive, including the bottom board, top bars of frames or between frames, making it versatile and easy to use.

The device helps prevent harmful chemical residues in honey and other products like pollen and royal jelly.

The dispenser is suitable for both Apis mellifera and Apis cerana species and can be used in all seasons without disturbing the normal activity of bees.

It also reduces labour and improves efficiency for beekeepers.

Dr Chaudhary said honeybees contribute about Rs 1.12 lakh crore annually to the Indian economy through pollination, but rising pest attacks, particularly Varroa mite infestation, have caused heavy losses to bee colonies in recent years.