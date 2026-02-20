Centre grants prosecution sanction against ex-chief secretary V K Janjua

Chandigarh, Feb 20 (PTI) The Centre has granted prosecution sanction against former Punjab chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua in a 16-year-old corruption case.

According to a February 11 order, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensioners sanctioned the prosecution of Janjua in the corruption case registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in November 2009.

According to the order, Janjua may be prosecuted under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Janjua, a 1989-batch IAS officer, had served as the chief secretary in the AAP government. He was appointed to the post in July 2022. He retired in June 2023.

In September 2024, Janjua was appointed chairman of the Punjab Transparency and Accountability Commission.

The corruption case against Janjua has a genesis in a complaint filed by Ludhiana-based industrialist, T R Mishra, who accused him of seeking a bribe of Rs 6 lakh for the allotment of a vacant plot, adjoining his industrial plot in Focal Point in Ludhiana.

At the time, Janjua was posted as Director-cum-Secretary, Industry and Commerce Department, Punjab.

Following Mishra's complaint, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on November 9, 2009, arrested Janjua for allegedly accepting Rs 2 lakh from Mishra.

Janjua was then booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the sanction granted by the Punjab governor in 2010.

However, the trial court discharged Janjua in 2015 on the ground that it was the Centre, not the state, which was the competent authority to give sanction.

In August 2025, the Punjab and Haryana High Court imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on the Punjab government for repeatedly seeking adjournments in a contempt plea pertaining to the prosecution sanction of Janjua.

The Centre's personnel department obtained the advice of the Central Vigilance Commission in November 2025 in the matter, after the Punjab government forwarded the proposal for sanction. PTI CHS VN VN