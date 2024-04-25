Centre grants 'Y' category security cover to 3 Punjab politicians who recently quit Congress

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Three former leaders of Punjab Congress, who recently quit the party, have been provided a VIP security cover of armed paramilitary commandos by the Union government, official sources said on Thursday.

Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, his mother Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary and Tejinder Singh Bittu have been given a 'Y' category security cover owing to threats ascertained to them by central intelligence agencies, they said. Karamjit Kaur and Bittu have recently joined the BJP.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to provide the security cover, the sources said.

Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, the MLA from Phillaur, was recently suspended by the Congress for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities. He had allegedly made statements against the party's Jalandhar candidate and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi opposing the latter's candidature from Jalandhar.

His mother Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, who had unsuccessfully contested from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat last year, joined the BJP on April 20.

Bittu, AICC secretary in-charge of Himamchal Pradesh who is considered a close aide of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, had also joined the BJP the same day.

As part of the 'Y' category security, about four-five armed commandos will escort each of the three politicians during their travel in Punjab.

The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z+ followed by Z, Y+, Y and X. PTI NES MNK MNK