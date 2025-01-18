Centre, Haryana govt true well-wishers of farmers: CM Saini

Chandigarh, Jan 18 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini asserted on Saturday that both the Centre and his government are "true well-wishers" of farmers, and said the state has purchased 100 per cent of the farmers' crops at the minimum support price (MSP).

Saini said his government has deposited a total amount of Rs 1.25 lakh crore into the bank accounts of 12 lakh farmers. Additionally, an amount of Rs 78 crore has been given to farmers as interest on delayed payments after crop purchases.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the previous Congress regime in Punjab, accusing them of not supporting farmers. He claimed that crops are not being bought at the MSP in the neighbouring state, which has led to the ongoing farmers' protests.

He said the Punjab government should introduce a bill in the Assembly to ensure the purchase of 100 per cent of the farmers' crops at the MSP.

When the BJP government comes to power in Punjab, 100 per cent of the farmers' crops will be bought at the MSP, Saini said.

He was speaking at the "Saini Maha Sammelan" held in Punjab's Rupnagar, according to an official release.

National Commission for Minorities Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura was also present on the occasion.

Saini said last year, rains during the Kharif season in Haryana were delayed.

"As a result, farmers had to make additional arrangements for irrigation and other requirements for sowing their crops. Understanding the difficulties faced by them, the Haryana government deposited Rs 2,000 per acre as bonus into their accounts," he said.

Saini said the Haryana government is working tirelessly for the welfare of the poor and labourers.

As part of these efforts, soon after taking oath as chief minister for the second time, he introduced a provision for free dialysis services to kidney patients at all government hospitals, medical colleges and post-graduate medical institutes in the state, he added.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that senior citizens aged above 70 would receive free treatment under the Centre's Ayushman Yojana. The Haryana government extended this benefit to the state's senior citizens and a total amount of Rs 2,500 crore has been spent on this initiative, Saini said.

The backward classes in Haryana had long been demanding an increase in the income limit for the creamy layer, he said.

The chief minister also said Modi has been a strong advocate for women's empowerment, as evidenced by the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Under this, women will receive 33 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, he pointed out. PTI CHS RC