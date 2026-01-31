Centre, Haryana govts committed to 'antyodaya' inspired by Guru Ravidas' ideals: CM Saini

Kurukshetra, Jan 31 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday reaffirmed that the central and state governments are firmly committed to the principle of 'antyodaya' by following the ideals of equality, harmony and social justice preached by Guru Ravidas.

CM Saini announced a series of major welfare initiatives aimed at empowering the Scheduled Castes. He announced that a grand Guru Ravidas Dham would be constructed on five acres of land at Umri here at an estimated cost of Rs 124 crore. In the first phase, tenders worth Rs 90 crore have already been issued, he said.

Addressing the state-level function to mark the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas at Umri in Kurukshetra organised under the state government's Sant Mahapurush Samman evam Vichar Prachar Prasar Yojana, the chief minister said the government is committed to the principles of equality, harmony and social justice preached by the revered saint.

Saini said that Guru Ravidas was a saint whose teachings, values and words are timeless and immortal, transcending eras. "He was not merely a saint of his time but a guide for humanity for all ages," he said, adding that through simple and practical language in his poetry, Guru Ravidas conveyed profound ideas to the masses.

He said that Guru Ravidas played a courageous and historic role in social reform during the Bhakti Movement, awakening a society entangled in caste divisions, superstition and discrimination. Guru Ravidas did not belong to any one caste or sect, he was a pathfinder for the entire human race, said Saini.

He said that Guru Ravidas' ideals find true reflection in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.' Reiterating the government's resolve, the chief minister said the state is committed to 'antyodaya' while following Guru Ravidas' principles of equality, harmony and social justice.

Highlighting housing initiatives, the chief minister said 1.56 lakh houses have been provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Additionally, over 27,000 poor families in rural and urban areas have been allotted plots under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. Ownership rights have also been granted to occupants of houses up to 500 square yards built on Panchayati land in villages, he said.

For education, Scheduled Caste students receive annual scholarships ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000 after matriculation under the Dr Ambedkar Medhavi Chhatra Yojana.

Students from families with an annual income up to Rs 2.5 lakh are also provided free coaching up to two times through private institutions for competitive and entrance examinations. Under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme, students receive educational assistance ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 13,500 per year, along with payment of all mandatory non-refundable fees.

Addressing the programme virtually, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Guru Ravidas was not just a saint, but also a profound social reformer and philosopher. Khattar said that Guru Ravidas firmly rejected caste-based divisions and emphasised moral strength and human values. PTI COR SUN MNK MNK