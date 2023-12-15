Centre has allocated Rs 3,378 crore to Himachal during past one year: BJP

Shimla: Hitting out at the Congress dispensation for claiming that the Centre has not sent any financial assistance to the state, Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajiv Bindal on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has allocated Rs 3,378 crore from December 11, 2022, till date.

Bindal said that the state received a total amount of Rs 1,603.8 crore from the Central government during the financial year 2023-24.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader added that the Central government has given over Rs 1,140 crore to the state from December 11, 2022 till March 31, 2023.

"This amount does not include any kind of social development and public welfare schemes like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, National Nutrition Mission and Education Campaign," he said in a press statement issued here.

Bindal said that the funds allocated came under the heads of state disaster fund, district magistrate projects, compensation for revenue losses, special assistance to the state, elections, rural and urban local bodies grant, national disaster relief fund and assistance in the form of loans.

He added that apart from this, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had on December 12 "approved additional financial assistance of Rs 633.73 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund for Himachal Pradesh".

The state BJP chief alleged that the Congress government has a habit of lying and they tend to falsely deny any kind of financial assistance allocated by the Centre to the state.

"The figures that we shared today are not small and the Congress leaders should be grateful to the Central government for sending this amount. The Congress party will get nothing by misleading the public," said Bindal.