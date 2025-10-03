Centre has approved Maharashtra govt proposal to name Navi Mumbai airport after DB Patil: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said Navi Mumbai International Airport will be named after late DB Patil, a politician and social activist widely hailed for his work that ensured project-affected persons in the region received rightful compensation.

"While granting permission for the airport construction earlier, the centre had approved the name 'Navi Mumbai International Airport'. With the proposed renaming, it will now be officially known as 'Loknete DB Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport'. Prime Minister Narnedra Modi has approved the state's proposal," Fadnavis said.

He also informed that approvals for renaming Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar airports will also be granted soon, adding the state government's intent remains unchanged and the Union government has no objection to the naming.

Pune airport is proposed to be named after Jagadguru Sant Tukaram, while Aurangabad airport will be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The state government had earlier renamed Aurangabad district as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

"The official name announcement will coincide with the commencement of passenger operations. During the interim "dry run" period, advance bookings and technical readiness procedures will be conducted," Fadnavis said.

The decision for renaming was cleared by both Houses of the state legislature and approved by the state cabinet before being sent to the Central government, Fadnavis said.

The Centre is finalising its policy on airport naming, and under the new guidelines, the approval is expected soon.

The three proposals are under consideration by the Central government and are expected to be cleared shortly in line with state requests and new policies, he added.

Fadnavis also said cases registered against activists who had protested with regard to the name of the airport will be withdrawn to ensure their employment opportunities at the airport are not affected.

Cases filed during the COVID period will also be withdrawn following due judicial procedure, the CM said. PTI MR BNM