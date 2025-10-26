Centre has given Rs 4,500 crore to PWD since 2023: Himachal Pradesh minister

Shimla, Oct 26 (PTI) Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Sunday said the Centre has granted Rs 4,500 crore to his department over the past two and a half years.

The minister shared the information while addressing the people on his visit to Pahal gram panchayat in Shimla.

He said the Himachal Pradesh government is expected to receive approval for the construction of Rs 1,500 km of roads.

He said the central government has extended every possible support to the state over the period.

The minister also laid foundation stones of and inaugurated multiple projects in the panchayat.